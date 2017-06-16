Twenty20 takes centre stage at Morecambe’s Woodhill Lane

Woodhill Lane will host a bumper day of Twenty20 cricket on Sunday with home side Morecambe knowing it’s almost win or bust.

The shake-up this year sees each side in the three-team groups play both their home games on the same day.

This weekend, Morecambe first play Netherfield at noon before the derby with near neighbours Lancaster at 3.30pm.

The opening round of fixtures at Lune Road saw Ben Simm’s hosts see off Morecambe only to then go down to Netherfield.

Sunday’s game against Netherfield has the added spice of former Morecambe captain Josh Dixon and wicketkeeper-batsman Lewis Edge potentially making their Woodhill Lane returns.

“T20 is the brand of cricket everyone wants to see,” said new Morecambe skipper Ryan Pearson.

“There should be tons of runs at Woodhill Lane and it’s two massive games.

“There’s the derby against Lancaster and then the small matter of facing Netherfield.

“It’s a competition we’ve targeted but also gives us a chance to get the young guys into a competitive environment.

“We need to win the first game and then we’ve got every chance in the second. You can only afford to lose one game in the group so we have to look at winning the next three if we want to progress.”

The top team in each of the four groups progresses to finals day with the last of the three group match-days to come at Netherfield.

Before the shorter format takes centre stage on Sunday there is the usual Northern Premier League programme this Saturday.

Both Lancaster and Morecambe are on home soil with Preston visiting Lune Road and bottom side Penrith making the trip Woodhill Lane.