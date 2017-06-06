Towndrow takes Lancashire title as cream of county do battle at Lancaster

The cream of the county’s golfers descended on Lancaster at the weekend for the Lancashire Championships.

Southport and Ainsdale’s Sean Towndrow took the title – seven years after last lifting the prestigious trophy.

The England international produced a stirring fightback on the final day’s 36 holes to come from seven shots behind to claim success by a three-shot margin.

He signed off in style with a four under par 67 to secure a two under par total of 282 which ensured his name is engraved on the trophy for the second time, after winning at Hesketh in 2010.

Towndrow’s success came after one of the strongest fields in the history of the Lancashire County Championships had assembled in the magnificent surrounds of Lancaster Golf Club with an entry field of 135, with 63 of those having a handicap of scratch or better.

He looked to be out of the running after a second round 76 left him adrift of the front runners.

Brothers Adam and Steven Chester from Morecambe Golf Club who took part in the Lancashire County Championships. Picture: Tony North

Lancaster’s Daniel Sefton had set the pace on day one with a superb 65, while the 36-hole lead was held by Mark Hyde from Southport and Ainsdale after he returned 67-70.

Going into the final 18 holes it was advantage to another player from the host club, Jack Clarkson.

But Towndrow conjured up five birdies, making his only bogey of the round at the 18th, to set a clubhouse mark that no-one could match.

Rossendale’s Sean Doherty came through to take the runners-up spot after a final round 68.

Lancaster's Daniel Sefton in action on home soil. Picture: Tony North

Clarkson was third as Lancaster won the club competition on home soil, with Sefton and Joseph Spencer also contributing to the best 36-hole aggregate of 421.

They will now represent Lancashire in the national finals.