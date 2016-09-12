Torrisholme secure Premier Division status

It was a case of job done for Torrisholme as they secured their Palace Shield Premier Division status on Saturday.

Matt Jackson’s men were eight-wicket winners over Whittingham & Goosnargh, a result which condemned the visitors to the drop with a game to go.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but were bowled out for just 56.

Graham Lee took 4-16 with his left-arm spin while Daniel Woods took 3-8.

There was also a wicket for both Jackson and Neil Jordan with James Cookson forcing a run out.

Tausifhusen Patel was the only batsmen to reach double figures, making 13, as W&B were blown away, extras the second top score with 10.

Torrisholme cruised to a decisive victory in reply, reaching 57-2 inside 13 overs.

Woods, making 25, and Karl Hansson, 1, were the wickets to fall as batting mainstay Chris Parry finished unbeaten on 18.

Imran and Suhel Patel were the wicket takers for the visitors.

The victory means Jackson’s men are third from bottom, 22 points clear of W&G with Fylde rooted to the bottom of the table.

Torrisholme, who returned to the top tier of the Palace Shield this season, finish their campaign with a trip to Croston on Saturday.