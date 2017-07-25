Torrisholme’s Lee has struggling Rufford in a spin

Have your say

Torrisholme were thumping 149-run winners over Palace Shield Premier Division strugglers Rufford on Saturday.

Matt Jackson’s visitors posted 247 all out batting first before dismissing the hosts, being cut adrift in the relegation places with bottom side Freckleton, for just 98.

A fifth win of the season confirms the Boundary Meadow men’s midtable spot, Torrisholme sixth after their latest 12 points on the road.

Having lost the toss and been put into bat it was a real team effort from Jackson’s men with plenty of players chipping in.

There were no half centuries or truly decisive knocks as opener Chris Parry top scored with 42.

There was however also 36 for James Cookson and 34 from both Iain Parkinson and James Ferguson.

A sizeable 46 extras helped set the commanding total with Torrisholme dismissed after 45 overs.

Sam Howard was the pick of the Rufford bowlers with 5-41 while Daniel Hodge also chipped in with 3-41.

In reply, veteran left-arm spinner Graham Lee was Torrisholme’s star with the ball, taking 7-39 as he bowled unchanged from one end.

Jackson did the same, his 11 overs seeing him take 2-53, the skipper also forcing a run out.

His opposing captain Gregg Ashcroft played almost a lone hand with 42 as Tom Taylor and Howard, both 16, were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

This Saturday, basement boys Freckleton are the visitors to Boundary Meadow with Jackson’s men no doubt keen to keep proving the doubters wrong having been tipped to struggle in 2017.