Torrisholme blown away by Penwortham attack

Torrisholme went down to a six-wicket defeat at Penwortham in the Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday.

In a game reduced to 29 overs the hosts won the toss and elected to field.

It proved to be a smart move from home skipper Jack Aspden as Torrisholme were skittled out for just 62.

Opener Chris Parry played a lone hand opening the batting, finishing on 41 not out as wickets tumbled around him.

He had put on 21 with Daniel Woods at the top of the order but the last three wickets fell without a run being scored.

The left-hander hit seven boundaries with the next highest score six for James Cookson.

Jon Roebuck took top honours with the ball for Penwortham, finishing with 6-20 from 10 overs while Jonathon Hothersall took the other wickets to fall, picking up 4-20, as the Torrisholme innings lasted just 19 overs.

In reply, the hosts reached their target in the 16th over, Martin Hewitt top scoring with 18 not out as they finished on 64-4.

Captain Matt Jackson picked up 2-16 while there were also wickets for Cookson and Joseph Wills.

The result leaves Torrisholme third from bottom, just above the relegation zone.

They next host fourth in the table Longridge at Boundary Meadow on Saturday.