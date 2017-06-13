Top field for Morecambe Golf Club’s Pro-Am

Morecambe Golf Club’s annual pro-am tournament has long been regarded as one of the premier events in the region.

This year the event was another success with the club’s professional Simon Fletcher enlisting the support of some top fellow pros for the popular tournament.

Last year it was won by Simon himself, but this year he and his team had to give way to the golfers from Garstang who had a tournament winning 87 points.

Morecambe Bay were runners up with 84 points with Pye Motors coming third on 83.

Simon and fellow Morecambe golfing professional Michael Newton were tied eighth at the end with 31 points, one more than Heysham’s Jack Senior.

But Simon’s wife Emma, celebrating her first year as a professional beat them all with 35 well earned points.

Simon said: “It was a most enjoyable event and once again it showcased the great facilities we have here at Morecambe.

“It was a lot of hard work, but well worth it all.”

Next up Morecambe will host the Northern Counties Match Week from next Monday, June 19.

Teams from Durham, Yorkshire, Cheshire, Northumberland and Cumbria will join their Lancashire hosts in the event which runs for five days, the winners sealing a place in the coveted place in the county finals in September.