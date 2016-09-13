Title-chasing Blackpool too good for bottom side Lancaster

Bottom side Lancaster went down to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of title-chasing Blackpool on Saturday.

The Lune Road men were bowled out for just 82 having been put into bat by the table-toppers.

Faizan Khan’s 34 opening the batting was almost a lone hand for the hosts as Lawrie Atkinson, 16, and captain Ben Simm, 11, were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Joshua Boyne starred with the ball for the Fylde coast men, taking 5-24 while there was also two wickets apiece for professional Daryl Mitchell and Daniel Pile.

Despite another poor performance with the bat Lancaster did make their more fancied opponents work for victory.

Alex Metcalfe ran out Matthew Houston early in the piece for a duck as Simm removed both Ciaran Johnson and Tom Jefferson in his 14-over spell.

Paid man Mitchell ensured Blackpool stayed top of the table however, the New Zealander finishing unbeaten on 26 as he found support from Stephen Twist, bowled by Liam Moffat for 20, and Andy Furniss, who ended the afternoon 13 not out.

The visitors finished on 83-4 in the 30th over as Lancaster’s difficult season continued.

The Lune Road second team were forced to concede their game against Blackpool at Stanley Park.