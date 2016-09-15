Table Tennis: Toby moves into top five rankings

Toby Ellis moved into the number five position in the county table tennis rankings following a successful day at the county trials.

Toby will now be eligble for selection to the county team in the under 15 group which is an excellent achievement for the Great Wood Primary school pupil.

Toby has also been selected to play in the Morecambe B team in the local League which starts later this month.

The junior training sessions at Morecambe CHS will continue this season. contact 01524 781000 for details.