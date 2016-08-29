Stott helps England to series win over Canada

Slyne’s rising rugby star Sally Stott helped England Women Under 20 seal a 3-0 series win over Canada.

Coach Jo Yapp’s side were 34-12 victors at Trent College, Long Eaton, on Friday as they completed an impressive hat-trick of victories.

Vale of Lune’s Stott started the game having also played a part in the 46-8 and 39-12 victories, the Edinburgh University flanker scoring a try in the latter.

Yapp said: “Canada came out and really stepped up their game, they came at us really hard in the first half which tested our girls which was excellent.

“We were proud of their defensive effort because we defended for a lot of the first half and the girls worked hard for each other.

“We’ve learned so much about the players, having them for two weeks and having an opportunity to work with them has been invaluable really.”