Storm suffer setback with Senators defeat

The district’s new American football club suffered something of a reality check in their first home game on Sunday.

Having won their opening two matches in Northern Central Division II on the road, the Morecambe Bay Storm went down 74-6 to the Gateshead Senators at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club.

The home side’s solitary score came from a 90-yard drive, Chris Mayne connecting with wide receiver Dion Feather on a 50-yard bomb before the quarterback linked up with Mark Baldwin on a 40-yard touchdown reception.

But it was a dominant Gateshead offense that stole the show racking up 74 points, the majority of which came on the ground with a mis-direction running game the Storm were unable to stop.

“This was a reality check for the team,” said coach Scud Fairhurst.

“Gateshead came down a division from last year and the difference in experience and physicality required in the higher division showed.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game and it proved so.

“We were missing some starters on offense today but even at full strength there would have been little we could have done to slow down the Senators’ rushing attack.

“The guys out on the field gave their all, the coaching staff couldn’t have asked for more, we have said all along that this season is going to be a steep learning curve and it’s how we take this defeat on board and learn from it that’s important.”

The Storm next host the Carlisle Sentinels at the Trimpell on Sunday, May 14, in a 3pm kick-off.

“We need to assess the injury situation, review the game film and develop a game plan,” said coach Fairhurst.

Morecambe Bay’s American football club are still recruiting and train at the Trimpell on Thursday evenings between 7pm and 9.30pm and on Sunday afternoons when they are without a game.

For more information visit www.morecambebaystorm.com.