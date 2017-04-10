Storm’s memorable win in first competitive game

The district’s new American football team won their first competitive fixture in fine fashion on Sunday.

The Morecambe Bay Storm were 46-6 winners at the Northumberland Lightning in the Northern Central Division II.

Quarterback Chris Mayne led the way with four touchdown passes and a close-range run that opened the scoring at Ashington Rugby Club.

“We’ve come a long way in a short space of time and this is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved with the club,” said coach Don ‘Scud’ Fairhurst.

“It is a moment to savour and enjoy as it’s something very special and well deserved.

“From the kick-off we out-hit, out-tackled, out-ran and out-hustled the opposition.

“That set the tone and we built on the momentum we generated in the opening plays of the game.”

Mayne completed 16 passes in total with four each being snagged by wide receivers Adam Horrobin and John Littlejohn.

There were also some standout performances on defense with defensive backs Chris Aldred, Michael Stone and Matthew Berrington each grabbing an interception while Jim Mawson contributed to the total with three picks of his own.

The defensive line harried the Lightning quarterback with sacks from Rian Eaton, Tom Smith and Greg Callejon.

As for special teams, kicker Tom Smith pinned the Lightning deep in their own territory with some deep kick-offs wile Dion Feather contributed with a 60-yard kick return.

The Storm next travel to the Walney Terriers on April 23.

Players are still being recruited with practice every Thursday night at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club between 7pm and 9.30pm and on Sunday afternoons when they aren’t in match action.