Simm and Perrieman star as Lancaster pick up first victory

Lancaster picked up their first win of the Northern Premier League season with a four-wicket triumph at Barrow on Saturday.

Captain Ben Simm and Iain Perrieman both took four wickets apiece as the hosts were bowled out for 166 batting first.

In reply, the Lune Road men got home in the 43rd over, Jamie Heywood continuing his fine early season form at the top of the order with 76 as Lancaster finished on 168-6 to pick up 15 welcome points.

At the start of play skipper Toby Mowat (33) and Dean Williams (28) made a solid start for the hosts but once they were removed by Perrieman and Simm respectively, the wickets tumbled.

Only 57 down the order from Daryl Wearing ensured the hosts could post a competitive total at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground, the innings ending in the 42nd over.

Simm finished with 4-40 and Perrieman 4-67 with the other two wickets taken by newly-arrived Sri Lankan professional Kasun Madushanka who took 2-46 on his Lancaster debut.

In reply, after Danny Welbourne had been trapped in front for a duck by Aaron Keveme-Onyon, Heywood’s half century alongside Charlie Swarbrick, 47, all but won the game for Lancaster.

Heywood’s 76 was eventually ended by Wearing while Swarbrick fell to Gary Collins, who took 2-42.

Ryan Gilmour, 2-9, removed Madushanka for a duck and Joseph Hills for one as Barrow looked for a way back into the game as the middle order wobbled.

It was left to the bowling stars, Perrieman, 15 not out, and Simm, 11 not out, to see their side over the line as they got up and running after back-to-back defeats to start the 2017 campaign.

This weekend there is a break from league action as Lune Road hosts the first new-look Twenty20 double header of the season.

Three match-days will see Lancaster, Morecambe and Nethefield play their two home games in the North 2 group.

On Saturday, Lancaster will play local rivals Morecambe at 12.30pm before taking on Netherfield, who have already won at Lune Road this season, at 3.30pm.