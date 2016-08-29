Sensational Smith bowls brilliantly for Morecambe despite defeat

Morecambe stuttered to defeat at Barrow’s Earnest Pass Memorial Ground on Saturday, succumbing to 99 all out in reply to Barrow’s 168 all out despite a wonderful spell of 6-13 from 15-year-old Lloyd Smith.

Barrow skipper Toby Mowat won the toss and chose to have a bat on a very dry but green pitch which looked as if it would break up as the afternoon went on.

Mowat (31) and professional Kaustubh Pawar (57), playing his final game for the club, got their team off to an excellent start.

Having felt the full force of Pawar earlier in the season Morecambe skipper Josh Dixon went on the defensive cutting off the flow of boundaries looking to frustrate the two openers.

Dixon got his reward via the bowling of Uzair Shah (1-39) who snared Mowat, caught at the wicket by Lewis Edge.

Sam Dutton (34) looked to stick with Pawar and both looked to be positive, however boundaries were difficult to come by.

Dutton, again frustrated by sweepers cutting off his boundaries, could only chip the ball to Izair Ullah to give Saeed Anwar Jnr his first wicket of the afternoon.

As the Barrow batsmen continued to come and go Pawar decided it was time to accelerate the scoring rate but he was met by the inspired Lloyd Smith, who had the Mumbai-based professional well caught in the deep by Ryan Pearson for 57.

Smith continued on his merry way, sticking to his plans and bowling brilliantly to his field. Smith was to pick up the wickets of Greg Reynolds, Dean Williams, Ian Allington, Daryl Wearing and Patrick Allington in quick succession as he single handedly bowled Barrow out for 168 at the age of just 15-years-old.

Morecambe knew the Barrow pitch would deteriorate as the game went on however when in just the third over a ball back off a length from Daryl Wearing grubbed along the floor to bowl skipper Josh Dixon (1) things didn’t look too promising.

Saeed Anwar Jnr (24) and Lewis Smith (15) battled hard but ultimately came unstuck against a Barrow attack well accustomed to bowling in their own conditions.

When Anwar Jnr was well caught at second slip and Lewis Edge fell a ball later 168 seemed a mountain to climb.

Ryan Pearson continued his battling form, making a competent (29) but he ran out of partners as the returning second overseas player Javed Kahn took 4-30 to bowl out a young and inexperienced Morecambe side.