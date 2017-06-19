Senior posts best Challenge Tour finish of the season

Jack Senior posted his best Challenge Tour finish of the season at the weekend.

Heysham’s former amateur star finished tied for fifth at the Hauts de France Open in Saint Omer, south of Calais.

A final round of 68 saw Senior finish two shots behind winner Julien Guerrier, who staged a late charge to take his first Challenge Tour title on home soil.

The Frenchman started the final round with a share of the lead alongside Scotland’s Jack Doherty, and the pair exchanged blows throughout the closing 18 holes.

It appeared a play-off was looming as the pair walked down the final fairway but after both players failed to find the green with their second shots, Doherty struggled to play out of the rough and Guerrier chipped to within four feet and held his nerve to convert for a title-winning par.

Senior had previously posted 72, 69 and 70 on the opening three days before a strong finish saw him take just over €8,000 in prize money.

The 28-year-old’s closing 18 included five birdies on a stunning front nine but bogies at 10 and 11 halted his progress up the leaderboard.

His previous best finish this season had been tied for seventh at the Swiss Challenge earlier in the month.

The Challenge Tour moves onto the Made in Denmark Challenge this weekend.

One of Senior’s major aims this season will be appearing at The Open Championship for the second year running having qualified for Royal Troon 12 months ago.

Success last year means the former Walker Cup winner jumps straight into final qualifying for Royal Birkdale at Hillside at the start of next month.

A clutch of local players will line up at regional qualifying in a bid to join Senior next Monday, June 26, with action taking place at 13 courses across Great Britain and Ireland.

They include his brother Joe, also attached to Heysham, who will in action at the event at Fairhaven Golf Club on the Fylde coast.

The club’s assistant professional, Paul Woodhouse, previously of Lancaster is also part of the field.

The Ashton-with-Stodday club will be represented at Fairhaven by amateur prospects Jack Clarkson and Adam Stone who have both been playing college golf in America.

Kirkby Lonsdale’s Anthony Turner and Garstang’s Simon Lucas, formerly professional at Ashton Golf Centre, are also hoping to progress to the next stage.

Morecambe pair James Gillespie and Adam Chester, an amateur, will be lining up at the event at Alwoodley Golf Club near Leeds.

Kirkby Lonsdale’s Iain Burrow will be the sole representative at the West Lancashire qualifier.