Second beats third in Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League

Second played third in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League this week as Trimpell Raptors visited Garstang Annihilators.

Both teams arguably fielded their strongest sides with Garstang’s Graham Coupe defending his unbeaten record along with Adam Soar and Kelly Southward.

The hosts were quick out of the blocks with Coupe’s power and pace far too good for David Gott while Soar’s offensive style got the better of the Raptors’ Martin Shaw.

Paul Stebbing steadied the ship with wins over Southward and the impressive Soar before Shaw ended Coupe’s unbeaten run with a close five-game encounter.

Stebbing’s power game was then too hot for Coupe to handle as the Raptors won 25-15.

Elsewhere Trimpell Bulldogs, whose lead at the top of the Premiership has narrowed to nine points, were away at University A and managed a 25-15 victory with the Uni’s results again proving as unpredictable as the team sheet of players turning out.

This game saw Uni A’s trio of Katalin Kabai, Agnes Kwok and Nicole Finn being no match for the under-strength league leaders with Bulldogs’ Alan Holt taking nine points and claiming the man of the match award.

Uni A also hosted St Lukes A on the same night with A-list players Xiao Collin, Daniel Clarke and Matthew George all taking nine points, the team each winning 30-2 and proving far too strong for the fourth-placed visitors.

Morecambe B ended up on the losing side against University B with Mathew Westworth taking all nine points for Morecambe.

This wasn’t enough to overturn Uni B’s Kyle Osbourne, Ransford Amponsah and Jamie Thorp who all took seven points each, winning 22-14 on the night.

In another catch-up match St Lukes B beat Garstang Bandits 23-13.

In the closest game of the week eighth in the table Trimpell City were visited by sixth-placed Morecambe A with Morecambe going into an early lead.

Dudley Jackson stepped up from the Championship for Trimpell and rolled back the years with a crucial 3-1 win over the in-form Nathan Beamer to claw the match back to 19-17 with a 3-1 win in the doubles then leaving the match all square at 20 points each.

In the Championship Trimpell Dragons had an easy win over Garstang Crusaders to move up to third.