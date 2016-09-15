Rising star Coulton takes second spot over in America

A fast-rising Halton cyclist completed his season with a fine second place out in America.

Ryan Coulton, 17, was the runner-up in the Green Mountain Stage Race, being named King of the Mountains and winning stage three of the four-day event.

The Halton teenager showed his great all-round ability as he tackled the testing terrain in Vermont, being pipped in the junior general classification by Gaelen Kilburn.

Victory in stage three saw him demonstrate his impressive climbing ability as he took victory in the Champion System Mad River Road Race.

The impressive performance brings an end to his junior career, Coulton having raced in Holland, Belgium and Ireland this year and also come second in the National Junior Road Race Championships earlier this season.

The former Carnforth High School pupil, who works at Vanilla Bikes in the town, now moves into the under 23 section with work going on to finalise a team for next season.

Having come through the local Salt Ayre Cog Set club, Coulton trains alongside district professionals Carnforth’s Matt Cronshaw, Bolton-le-Sands’ Jack Pullar and Lancaster’s James Gullen, the latter also acting as the top prospect’s coach.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Ryan to help further his career should email leepaulsimmons@googlemail.com.

Elsewhere, Cronshaw was part of the prestigious Tour of Britain last week.

The Madison Genesis man’s most notable moment came in stage three.

After two days of working for his team leaders, he rode into the breakaway on the 179-kilometre stage from Congleton to Knutsford.

Joined by three other riders, including Team Sky’s stage winner Ian Stannard, the group picked up an advantage of six minutes.

Cronshaw was distanced on the second of the day’s three climbs however, eventually being caught by the peloton as Stannard rode to a fine solo victory.

Cronshaw completed the eight-stage race in London on Sunday as Steve Cummings, a two-time former runner-up, took the overall title.