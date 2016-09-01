Rallying: Burton and Capstick back on road

Bare’s Phil Burton and co-driver Mal Capstick resume their hard, long battle this coming weekend on the Woodpecker Stages Rally – based in Ludlow.

The rapid duo lost ground in the BTRDA Championship due to a ball joint failure causing a accident on one event, and missed another round due to helping Nigel Worswick on rally Barbados.

The Westgate Tyres/Loss Insurance, Millington-powered Escort then needed a good finish on the Nicky Grist Rally however, a puncture put paid to that.

The gruelling series resumes after the summer break, with two rounds to go – Woodpecker this weekend, September 3 and the Trackrod Forest Stages rally from October 1.

Burton has attracted two new sponsors in the interim in Jon Wright and son’s Building and Andy Kay sculptures.

Report: GMS