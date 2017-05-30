Pullar takes Tour Series win in Aberdeen

Jack Pullar took a fine victory in round eight of the Tour Series in Aberdeen.

The Bolton-le-Sands rider sprinted to success as his BIKE Channel Canyon outfit also took the team victory on a good night all-around in Scotland.

The 27-year-old was part of a four-man breakaway which included team mates James Lowsley-Williams and Harry Tanfield and George Harper of ONE Pro Cycling.

The quartet had made an early move in the circuit race and built up a steady lead that at one point was so big that it looked as though they might lap the field.

It all came down to a sprint finish with the Commonwealth Games rider seeing off his rivals as Harper took second a couple of bike lengths back, Pullar punching the air as he crossed the line for a first Tour Series win.

The 38-lap race was the first to be held in Aberdeen with packed crowds lining the streets of the Scottish city.