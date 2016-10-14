Promising start for Vale’s squash sides

Three weeks into the new season and the Vale of Lune’s squash teams have made a promising start to this year’s campaign.

Vale 1, in Division Four North of the North West Counties Squash League, are currently third out of nine teams after losing their opening fixture against Lancashire Constabulary 1 before scoring a resounding 4-1 win over Village Blackpool 1.

Vale 2 on the other hand have played three and won two of their opening games in Division Five North, placing them fourth out of 12 in the league, only 10 points behind the early leaders Clayton Green 3.

With more players available this year both sides will hope to build on their early successes as the season progresses.