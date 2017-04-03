Pearson named new Morecambe Cricket Club captain

Morecambe Cricket Club have appointed a new captain ahead of the season getting under way later this month.

Ryan Pearson will replace Josh Dixon in leading the Woodhill Lane first XI in the Northern Premier League this summer.

The top-order batsman has been Dixon’s vice-captain for the past two seasons and will now step up to the top job.

Dixon, who has decided to stand down for personal reasons but will continue to play, led the club to their fifth Northern League title in 2015 as Morecambe also reached their first ever Twenty20 final in his first season at the helm.

Selection issues and problems securing a professional made 2016 a difficult year though as the Woodhill Lane men finished second from bottom of the table, only above local rivals Lancaster.

Pearson, 24, joined Morecambe from Heysham in 2010 and has been a mainstay of the batting line-up in recent seasons.

Opening bowler Eddy Read will be the club’s new vice-captain.

Pearson will have the services of Sri Lanka international Ashan Priyanjan at his disposal as he looks to steer Morecambe to an improved season.

The batting all-rounder, 27, has played 23 one-day internationals for his country and has experience of playing in England after captaining Sri Lanka A in a tri-series tournament against the England Lions and Pakistan A last summer.

His best ODI performance with the bat is 74 on debut against Pakistan back in 2013, one of two international half centuries.

Morecambe play their first pre-season friendly at BAE/CC Preston from the Palace Shield this Sunday, April 9 in a 1pm start.

The following Saturday, April 15, Pearson takes his side to Lancashire League Nelson.

The Northern League season kicks off at Woodhill Lane against Barrow on April 22.