Pearson confident his Morecambe side aren’t far away

Ryan Pearson believes his Morecambe side have shown what they can do in patches, with the Woodhill Lane men now needing to do it on a regular basis.

The 2015 champions have won just twice in the Northern Premier League so far this summer but the victories have come against fancied Leyland and Chorley.

Pearson’s men have been erratic but the batsman is nurturing a young side after the shock departures of former skipper Josh Dixon and wicketkeeper Lewis Edge to Netherfield shortly before the start of the season.

“We’re just inconsistent at the moment but that’s to be expected with a young side,” said Pearson, who saw his side’s game at St Annes washed out along with the rest of the Northern Premier League programme on Saturday.

“It’s probably a couple of years too early for some of them but they’re doing a really good job in the circumstances.

“Early season the first three games were really close and we could have won all three.

“It’s very small margins at the moment.

“We’ve beaten two teams who have been top of the table and lost to the sides around us.

“We’re also scoring 250 with the bat or being bowled out for 90.

“That’s where we are at the moment.”

Things are looking up on several fronts though, one of those being the form of professional Ashan Priyanjan.

The Sri Lanka, who has played 23 one-day internationals for his country, took a few weeks to get used to English conditions but has certainly found his feet.

He hit his first century against Chorley and then made 43 of Morecambe’s 94 in their disappointing defeat to Fleetwood.

The 27-year-old has also supported the side with his leadership skills and reliable off-spin.

”He’s a class player,” Pearson said.

“You can see that in the way he goes about things and some of the shots he plays.

“He’s naturally a very attacking batsman but he’s getting used to taking his time.

“He’s the best batting pro we’ve had for some time.

“He bowls tidy off spin too. There’s not many variations but he won’t go for many.

“He’s good around the club too.

“He’s got a lot of experience having played international cricket.

“He’s helping me with my batting and is becoming more vocal too with is another big help to me.

“He has been captain of Sri Lanka A after all.”