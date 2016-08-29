Parry’s efforts in vain at Longridge ease to win over Torrisholme

High-flying Longridge were nine-wicket winners over Torrisholme on Saturday.

The third in the Palace Shield Premier Division visitors won the toss and elected to put Matt Jackson’s men into bat.

It proved to a wise move as the hosts were dismissed for 93 as Rory McDowell took 4-12.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Parry was again the mainstay of the Torrisholme innings at the top of the order, making 34 as wickets tumbled around him.

There were four ducks in the home side’s batting line up with Karl Hansson, who made 26 coming in at eight, the only other player to reach double figures.

McDowell did most of the damage but there were also wickets for Alex Mason, 2-33, Ian Simpson, 2-12, and Daniel Wilkinson Jnr, 2-11.

Longridge breezed home in reply, finishing on 96-1 in the 29th over.

Jack Heap removed James Whitehead early in the piece as the hosts made early inroads but it was a false dawn, John Simpson’s 56 not out ending the game as a contest.

James Fairclough also finished unbeaten on 18.

Torrisholme continue to sit one place above the relegation zone ahead of travelling to Great Eccleston on Saturday.