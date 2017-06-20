Parry and Lee star in Torrisholme’s win at Penwortham

Stalwarts Chris Parry and Graham Lee starred for Torrisholme in the their convincing Palace Shield Premier Division win at Penwortham.

The former scored 98 as Matt Jackson’s men posted 236-9 batting first on Saturday with the latter then taking six wickets to help dismiss the hosts for just 115, completing an 121-run win.

The 12 points help Torrisholme cement their mid-table position in the top flight.

Jackson won the toss and elected to bat, Parry and Daniel Woods (21) putting on 124 for the first wicket before Jonathon Hothersall, the pick of the Penwortham bowlers with 4-38, ended Woods’ afternoon.

Parry followed soon afterwards having led from the front with a fine innings that included 18 fours and two sixes but came agonisingly two runs short of a century.

Despite no other major contributions, James Collinge the next highest scorer at number three with 26, Torrisholme still managed to post an imposing total batting first.

Iain Burstow also made 19 and James Cookson 18.

Any hopes Penwortham had of coming close to challenging the total were soon extinguished as the visitors raced out of the blocks with the ball.

Two quick wickets for Lee and a run out saw the hosts reduced to 7-3.

Captain Jack Aspden 19 helped his side stage a recovery of sorts as they stuttered along to 81-5.

Three more quick wickets however cemented Torrisholme’s control on proceedings as Burstow joined in the party as Jackson’s spinners did the damage.

Andrew Tobutt top scored for Penwortham with 32 and Ashley Billington also made 21 but the result was rarely in doubt.

Lee finished with 6-34 and Burstow 3-41 leaving Torrisholme seventh in the table as they continue to prove the pre-season predictions wrong.

This weekend is a big one for Jackson’s men, who host Vernon Carus at Boundary Meadow in league action on Saturday before visiting Thornton Cleveleys in the quarter-finals of the Meyler Cup 24 hours later.