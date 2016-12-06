New teams for Pedal Heaven’s Pullar and Gullen

Two district cyclists have moved teams ahead of the new season after a successful 2016 as team mates.

With Pedal Heaven stepping down from UCI Continental level, Bolton-le-Sands’ Jack Pullar has followed directeur sportif Tim Elverson to the newly-formed Bike Channel Canyon outfit.

Lancaster’s James Gullen on the other hand has joined JLT Condor where he will link-up with a stellar squad that includes four-time Olympic gold medalist on the track Ed Clancy.

Known as the men in black, they have been winners in several events across the globe including the Tours of Korea, South Africa, Japan and Taiwan.

Gullen arrives at his new team on the back of a fine 12 months that saw him take a stage win at the prestigious An Post Ras in Ireland and come second in the British National Time Trial Championships.

It was also an excellent year for Pullar, who represented Scotland in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He picked up numerous top 10s including second at the Ryedale Grand Prix.

Pullar’s new team sees a TV broadcaster and bicycle manufacturer come together with the Bike Channel promising “an unparalleled look at the world of pro-cycling” through documentaries, profiles and behind-the-scenes features.

“I trusted Tim to pull it all off and he has delivered in great way,” Pullar told VeloUK.

“He said from the start that I’d be on his team if it goes ahead.

“Having this at the back of my mind was good and to have it all come together so well was a relief.

“It’s a shame for Pedal Heaven but that’s how it is in the cycling industry I guess.”