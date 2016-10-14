New table tennis season up and running

The 2016/2017 Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League season is underway.

The return of Dudley Jackson along with new player Davide Viana arriving from Portugal means Trimpell are now able to field a Trimpell Dragons team in the Championship.

In the Premiership Garstang Anihilators got off to a great start taking all 30 points to 7 against Morecambe B.

Mathew Westworth put up the greatest resistance from Morecambe B losing in the fifth end to both Tom Clark and Francesca Currie.

Morecambe A also showed their credentials by beating Garstang B 30 points to 9 with Mathew Knowles-Cooke, Aidan Branch and Nathan Beamer taking maximum points against Garstang’s Owen Pye, Michael and Adam Cooper.

Elsewhere it was a tale of two Trimpell against St Lukes games. Trimpell Raptors played host to St Lukes B and ran out 26-13 winners.

The Raptors’ Dave Smith had to dig deep to gain maximum points along with Paul Stebbing, but Carl Stebbing lost out to St Lukes’ player of the evening Paul Hines 11-9 in the fifth game.

In the surprise result, the accomplished doubles duo of Paul Stebbing and Carl Stebbing lost out 3-0 to Paul Hines and Tony March taking their points tally to 13.

St Lukes ‘A’ hosted Trimpell City with City having signed Tom Mellors this season from the Bristol league in a bid to strengthen.

They went down 24-12 however with St Lukes players John Howarth and Peter Baxendale taking nine points each.

City players Ray Carr, Mellors and Graeme Moorby were only able to muster four points apiece in reply giving an equitable 12 points start to City’s season.