New hockey season kicks into gear for Lancaster and Morecambe sides

Lancaster Hockey Club’s first team kicked off the new season with a thumping 6-0 win over Leyland & Chorley 1s.

Katie Benter, on her return to the side, opened the scoring in this North Women’s League Division Two North West clash, driving the ball from the edge of the D with her shot taking a slight deflection on its way into the net.

Lancaster soon doubled their lead with a penalty corner strike from captain Ali Standeven.

A third came shortly after when Heather Andrew drove the ball down the backline and pulled it back to where Hayley Johns was on hand to smash it home.

Lancaster didn’t let up despite some Leyland pressure, Standeven scoring a further two goals from well-worked corner routines to complete her hat-trick.

There was no sign of any rest bite from the home side as after another burst forward Jen Evans neatly finished on her reverse to make it six of the best.

There was a derby win apiece on Saturday as sides from Lancaster and Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Clubs did battle.

LMHC’s Ladies 1s were 2-0 winners over Lancaster 2s in the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League.

A Cartmell scored both goals as the new season kicked into gear for sides across the district.

Lancaster’s 4s won by the same scoreline against Lancaster and Morecambe 3s however in Division Three to ensure it was honours even between the clubs.

Laura Boothman opened the scoring with a sweeping chip from the top of the D as Lancaster had the better of the first half.

The second goal came 15 minutes from time as Ella Bookless’ strike sealed victory.

Also in the Premier Division the Lancaster Nomads’ first team were 5-0 winners over Preston 2nds.

The second team won 7-4 at Clitheroe and Blackburn North 4s in Division Three.

As for Lancaster and Morecambe’s Men’s 1s, they were beaten 5-0 at home to University of Liverpool Mens 1st in the North Men’s League Division One.

It was a frustrating opening fixture for the home team as Marc Atkinson took man of the match honours in defeat.

The Mens 2nds were also beaten, losing 1-0 to South Lakes Mens 2nds in Division Five North North of the North West Men’s League.

The Mens 3s, however were victorious, beating Preston Mens 6s 3-2 in Division Six North North.