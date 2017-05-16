Morecambe Bay Storm bounce back with big win

The Morecambe Bay Storm bounced back in style with a thumping 46-0 win over the Carlisle Sentinels at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club on Sunday.

The district’s new American football club had lost 74-6 to the Gateshead Senators last time out but reacted well with a big victory against their North Cumbrian divisional rivals.

Si Daly bids to shake off the Carlisle defence at the Trimpell. Picture: Tony North

Stellar performances from the offense, defense and special teams contributed to the Storm’s first ever defensive shut-out of an opponent.

“After our last outing the guys needed to show they can overcome the disappointment of a heavy loss and they certainly did that,” said Coach Don ‘Scud’ Fairhurst.

“There were some outstanding individual performances today but it was the team’s effort fighting back and the manner in which they did this that was the significant factor in getting the win.

“I said to the guys, we’re not a 74 to 6 team and they proved that to themselves, to the coaches and the supporters who showed up today.”

The Storm took over after a stalled Sentinel drive on their own 20 yard line and marched 75 yards down the field with running back Danny McLennan completing the job with a three-yard rushing touchdown.

The score was converted by Ben France with a three-yard yard run off the left tackle.

It was the second quarter blitz from the Storm offense that sealed the victory with 26 points coming in the second 15 minutes.

Three touchdowns from Mark Baldwin and two from wide receiver Dion Feather took the game out of Carlisle’s reach with the Storm leading 34-0 at the break.

The third quarter was scoreless with the visitors’ defense stepping up but the home side finished the job in style in the final quarter, Baldwin and Feather scoring the final two touchdowns.

As well as the attacking endeavours the Storm defense played their part forcing two fumble recoveries and a strip sack from Rick Schuttenbeld and James Rawsthorne respectively.

The Storm next host the Leeds Bobcats on June 11.

“We need to assess the injury situation, review the game film and develop a robust game plan to handle the Bobcats who were divisional champions and progressed to the semi-finals last season,” said coach Fairhurst.

“They are a well-drilled, physical and fundamentally sound team on all sides of the football, this is going to be a big game in our learning curve.”

The Storm are still recruiting with practices taking place at the Trimpell on Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons when there is no game.