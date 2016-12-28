More to come for Chizzy after second round win

Dave Chisnall vowed there was plenty more to come after reaching the third round of the William Hill World Darts Championship with victory over Chris Dobey.

Morecambe’s number seven seed won six out of the last seven legs as he was a 4-2 winner on Tuesday afternoon.

Chisnall, who has reached three televised finals in 2016, had six 180s and a 110 checkout in the victory, which set up a last 16 clash with either Jelle Klaasen or Brendan Dolan on Thursday afternoon

"I had to dig deep again - a bit like in my first game," said Chisnall, who defeated Rowby-John Rodriguez in a deciding set in round one.

"I've not really got going yet.

“I've managed to do the job twice so I'm happy and I know that there is more to come."