Mixed opening weekend for Lancaster as British Water Polo League begins

It was a mixed opening weekend for Lancaster City as the new British Water Polo League season kicked off in Sheffield.

The Salt Ayre side won their opening game 14-12 against Invicta on Saturday before going down 15-10 to last year’s champions Cheltenham at Ponds Forge 24 hours later.

There were faces old and new involved with signings Ed Grundy, from Portobello, and Matt Little, from Carlisle, joining club stalwarts Glen Robinson, Alex Parsonage and league top goal scorer after the opening weekend Tom Curwen in the side.

The action resumes in Edinburgh on the weekend of October 22 with Lancaster taking on Sheffield, Caledonia and Manchester.