Madushanka fires Lancaster to derby win over Morecambe

Kasun Madushanka continued his fine start to life as Lancaster’s professional by helping them to a derby victory over Morecambe.

The Sri Lankan took 5-27 as the visitors were dismissed for 81 in the Northern Premier League meeting at Lune Road.

Lancaster celebrate a wicket for Kasun Madushanka. Picture: Tony North

In a rain-hit game, Lancaster were then set a revised target of 73 and finished on 75-2 for an eight-wicket win.

Home skipper Ben Simm had won the toss and put Morecambe into bat.

Lewis Smith (23) and Viraj Bhatia (20) made a solid enough start at the top of the order but the former was trapped in front by the off-spin of Simm while the latter became Madushanka’s first victim of the afternoon, Jamie Heywood taking the catch.

The Lune Road paid man then changed the course of the game by removing three of Morecambe’s key men.

Morecambe opener Viraj Bhatia goes on the attack against Lancaster. Picture: Tony North

Compatriot Ashan Priyanjan made just one and captain Ryan Pearson was clean bowled for a duck while Eddy Read was adjudged leg before wicket for four.

With the heart ripped out of the Morecambe innings, Iain Perrieman got in on the act, dismissing Jamie Cassidy and Tommy Clough as he finished with 2-23.

Simm, 2-23, then accounted for Lloyd Smith and Jake Smith.

Steven Fisher (10 not out) and Irfan Qayyum (11) showed some resistance as Lancaster went in for the kill, Qayyum ultimately becoming Madushanka’s fifth victim as the innings ended in the 39th over.

Lancaster reached their amended target after 19 overs.

Qayyum, 1-16, removed Lee Sparks who departed without troubling the scorers and Priyanjan, 1-16, accounted for Joseph Hills (16).

But those were the only two wickets to fall, Heywood guiding his side home, as his fine early season form continued with an unbeaten 33.

Charlie Swarbrick also finished 16 not out as Simm’s side picked up their third win of a season that is improving all the time.

In the meeting between the second teams at Woodhill Lane, it was Lancaster who again took the bragging rights with a four-wicket victory.

Having been put into bat the hosts were bowled out for exactly 100, opening batsman Joe Singleton top scoring with 23.

He received little support at the top of the order but Sean Graves chipped in with 20, Phil Dennison 15 and Joel Derham 13.

There were two wickets apiece for Lucas Atherton, Imran Ashraf, Nathan Baxter and Scott Sparks.

The rain also had a say in proceedings in this meeting with the visitors set a revised total of 77 which they reached for the loss of six wickets.

Stuart Phillips (22 not out) guided his side home with Craig Heywood also having made 22.