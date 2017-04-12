Lucas comes out on top after nine events

A local golf professional has won a prestigious county event.

Simon Lucas, who has moved his teaching base from Ashton Golf Centre in Lancaster to Garstang Golf Club, finished top of the Lancashire PGA Winter Series.

Nine tournaments are played throughout the winter with 92 professionals from across the county taking part.

“I decided six months ago to dedicate some time to my playing career and have set an amount of time every day for practice,” said Lucas.

“This can be a real challenge with a pretty busy teaching diary to contend with.

“I’m really looking forward to keeping up the work ethic going into the new golf season.”

Elsewhere Robert Henderson came out on top as the latest PGA North event took place at Lancaster Golf Club.

The Dean Wood-based professional shot 69 to get the better of the 36-strong field.

Morecambe’s Thomas Winn is part of a Lancashire Select side that will meet Cumbria at Furness Golf Club on April 16.

He also played as Lancashire made a winning start to the new county golf season against the Southport and District Golf Association at Formby.