Lancaster win first Twenty20 derby against Morecambe

Lancaster took derby bragging rights with victory over Morecambe in the opening Twenty20 game of the season.

Lune Road hosted a North 2 group double header on Saturday, Ben Simm’s men going down to Netherfield later in the afternoon.

Tommy Clough made an unbeaten 33 against Lancaster. Picture: Tony North

The new-look competition sees three match-days in the group stages where sides play both their home games.

The derby between Lancaster and Morecambe opened up proceedings with the former running out six-wicket winners.

Ryan Pearson won the toss and elected to bat first with his side restricted to 76-7 from their 20 overs.

Tommy Clough’s 33 not out down the order was the key contribution of the innings, Mark Woodhead, 12, and Eddy Read, 11, the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Lancaster captain Ben Simm celebrates a wicket. Picture: Tony North

Liam Moffat, 3-18, and professional Kasun Madushanka, 2-14, were the pick of the bowlers.

It was the Sri Lankan that got his side over line in reply, coming in at number five he blasted an unbeaten 25 in no time at all as Lancaster finished on 82-4 in the 15th over.

Jamie Heywood had also made 21 at the top of the order.

Read, Clough and Morecambe’s Sri Lankan pro Ashan Priyanjan were amongst the wickets.

The hosts couldn’t make it two out of two however, losing by 16 runs to Netherfield in the second game of the day.

The Cumbrians won the toss and elected to bat with former Morecambe captain Josh Dixon top scoring with 35 in their total of 98-6.

He was one of Callum East’s three victims, the Lancaster paceman finishing with 3-17 from his three overs.

Moffat also took 2-11 and Kasun Madushanka 1-14.

For Netherfield, captain Ben Barrow’s 30 at the top of the order was the other notable contribution at Lune Road.

In reply, a handful of Lancaster batsmen got starts but none could make a decisive contribution, Simm’s men dismissed for 82 with 10 balls of the innings remaining.

Charlie Swarbrick made 17 while there ware also cameos from Simm 14, Scott Sparks 13 and Mandushanka 11.

Marc Hadwin did the damage with the ball for the visitors, finishing with 5-24.

Nathan Chambers also impressed, taking 2-6 from three economical overs.