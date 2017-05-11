Lancaster to host first Twenty20 double header

Lancaster Cricket Club host a packed day of Twenty20 action at Lune Road on Saturday.

This season the Northern Premier League’s version of the shorter form will see each club in the three-team groups play both their home matches on the same day.

Ben Simm’s hosts first play Morecambe at noon before taking on Netherfield at 3.30pm as the North 2 group gets underway.

The four group winners will eventually progress to finals day where this year’s champions will be crowned.

Both Lancaster and Morecambe have had stuttering starts to the season and will be looking at the Twenty20 Cup as their most likely route to some silverware.