Lancaster slip to bottom of table with Blackpool defeat

Lancaster slipped to the bottom of the table with a fourth straight Northern Premier League defeat at Blackpool on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 176-8 from their 50 overs at Stanley Park.

The Lune Road men then came up 52 runs short in reply as they were bowled out for 124.

It leaves Lancaster in a perilous position in the first season of relegation from the Northern Premier League following the link-up with the Palace Shield.

Blackpool were indebted to professional Chris Williams on the day, his unbeaten 88 the mainstay of their innings.

Wickets fell at regular intervals around him, the next top score being 28 from opener Matthew Houston, but Willliams was going nowhere from the moment he came in at number four.

The sub professional’s 108-ball innings included 10 fours.

Sri Lankan paid man Kasun Madushanka was the pick of the Lancaster bowlers, taking 3-49 from his 15 overs as no other Blackpool batsman made it into double figures.

Madushanka’s new-ball partner Liam Moffat also took 2-37 while Ben Simm and Kieran Moffat took a wicket apiece.

In reply, after losing Danny Welbourne for a duck early in the piece, Williams taking his solitary wicket from eight tight overs, Reuben Orr, 15, and captain Charlie Swarbrick, 24 took the score to 40-1 for the visitors.

But that was as good as it got for Lancaster, the skipper’s innings, ended when he was trapped in front by the pick of the Blackpool bowlers Andy Furniss, ultimately being the top score.

Orr departed at 40-2 and that quickly became 50-4 and ultimately 90-8.

Lancaster battled away but were always up against it, Liam Moffat making a quick-fire 20 down the order that included four fours with Madushanka also reaching 17.

No batsman could make a telling contribution though as Furniss took a season’s best 6-36 from his 13 overs.

While it was another day to forget for Lancaster it was a timely boost for Blackpool who had lost four of their previous five first division games.

The Lune Road side, four points adrift of Barrow at the foot of the table, next welcome mid-table Fleetwood to the city on Saturday.

They were eight-wicket winners over the Cumbrians last time out, South African professional Neels Bergh taking 6-28 before captain Dean Bell hit an unbeaten 109.