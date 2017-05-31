Lancaster Golf Club hosts battle to be the best in Lancashire

One of the strongest fields in the history of the event will battle it out to become Lancashire champion at Lancaster Golf Club.

The Ashton-with-Stodday venue hosts the best male players in the Red Rose county from June 2 to 4.

Last years winner Mark Ashworth from Clitheroe GC is aiming for a successful defence of his Lancashire County Championship title at Lancaster Golf Club.

The starting line-up has been extended from 120 to 135 due to the high level of interest and the quality of the players taking part with no fewer than 63 players having a handicap of scratch or better.

Among the representatives from the home club will be Jack Clarkson, who has just returned from a successful season in college golf in America.

Last year’s champion, Mark Ashworth from Clitheroe GC, will be back to defend his crown.

The field also includes England international Sean Towndrow from Southport and Ainsdale GC, who spent part of the winter in South Africa as part of his international programme with England Golf.

In fine form, having recently won the Lancashire Links Trophy, Towndrow was the crowned county champion at Hesketh in 2010.

The first major silverware of the county season – the Boys Championship – was won by Greg Holmes, of Royal Birkdale, and he will be teeing up at Lancaster in pursuit of a title double.

Alongside Clarkson, also in action for the home club are Harry Borland, Toby Roberts, Joseph Spencer, Daniel Sefton and Callum Wilkinson.

Lancashire county player Thomas Winn will lead the Morecambe charge with Adam and Steven Chester also representing the resort.

Heysham’s John Wilding, Mark Walsh, Adrian Lockhart, Rob Smith and Simon Robinson are also part of the bumper field.

Former champions include Royal Birkdale’s Matthew Baldwin who is now on the European Challenge Tour and won his second title at Lancaster in 2007 when Tommy Fleetwood, now a two-time winner on the European Tour, was runner-up.