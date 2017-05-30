Lancaster come up short against Fleetwood

Lancaster went down to a 35-run defeat at Fleetwood on Monday.

The visitors, who headed to Broadwater after Saturday’s derby win over Morecambe, looked to be well in the game when they dismissed the hosts for 144 in 41 overs.

But despite a quick-fire 49 from professional Kasun Madushanka, the Lune Road men came up short as they were bowled out for 109.

Ben Simm won the toss and put Fleetwood into bat, in-form Sri Lankan Madushanka removing Mat Clark for a breezy 15 that included three fours.

The majority of the runs for the hosts then came from a partnership between opener Dean Bell (41) and number three Joe McCluskie (36).

Pick of the Lancaster bowlers Kieran Moffat removed both on his way to 4-25 from nine overs.

Iain Perrieman also took 3-51 off 15 and Madushanka 2-36 from 11.

The good performance with the ball wasn’t backed up with the bat however.

Fleetwood professional Neels Bergh ensured his side’s total was more than ample with his third five-wicket haul of the season.

The South African took 5-14 from nine overs while McCluskie also picked up 3-47, the latter removing openers Jamie Heywood and Joseph Hills early in the piece.

Charlie Swarbrick, 20, and Kieran Moffat, 16, tried to rebuild but it was ultimately Madushanka who played nearly a lone hand.

His 49 came off just 43 balls and included five fours and two sixes.

He got little support down the order though with the innings ending after 34 overs.

The meeting between the second teams at Lune Road was abandoned.