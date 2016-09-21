Lancaster club holds its annual Hockeyfest event

Lancaster Hockey Club held their annual junior HockeyFest at Lancaster University recently.

It was a good turn out from some fresh new faces, who have decided to take up the sport after TeamGB women’s hockey team took home gold in the Rio Olympics.

Lancaster Hockey Club has created a Gators and Junior Development Award this season to help players progress through hockey in a fun way, but also giving them every opportunity to reach their full potential.

The club ran Back to Hockey sessions over the summer months, many of them were not just training sessions but also included games played in the Preston summer league, in which Lancaster were victorious, winning nine games and only losing one.

Due to its success, Lancaster have decided to create a new Back to Hockey membership that offers training each and every week until March.

Training is Tuesday 6.30-8pm at Lancaster University.