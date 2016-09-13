Lancaster and Morecambe’s new American football team touch down

The district’s new American football team played the first game in their history on Sunday.

The Morecambe Bay Storm lost out 36-0 to the Walney Terriers but took plenty of positives from their historic opener at the Trimpell.

The game represented the first of three the area’s gridiron gang have to play to be considered for entry into the national league structure in April.

The Storm restricted Walney to just 10 points in the first half before the more experienced Cumbrians pulled clear after the half-time break.

Coach Don ‘Scud’ Fairhurst said: “This was a tremendous effort not only by the guys on the field but the whole organisation in getting to where we are now after only six months.

“Walney are a veteran league team of five years so to hold them to 10 points in the first half was a great team effort.

“They made some adjustments to their offense and defense which proved decisive and they ran out deserved winners.”

The visitors opened the scored in the opening quarter with a field goal from Steve Soulsby before quarterback Ross Gabriel found running back Brad Pearce with a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second for a 10-0 interval lead.

Phil Gilgrass then produced two touchdown passes in the third quarter, Joe Allington and Ross Gabriel doing the rest in a 13-point scoring spree.

Not content with throwing touchdowns Gilgrass ran for a score from three yards out before Tom Atkinson concluded Walney’s scoring with a 35-yard touchdown run.

The star men for the Storm were running back Danny McLennan, defensive end Scott Metcalfe, defensive tackle Tom Smith, free safety Gaz Johnston and special teams players Adam Horrobin and Matthew Berrington.

The Morecambe Bay side next host Burnley Tornados on September 25.

Coach Fairhurst said: “As a team we need continue what we’ve been doing and this together with our game experience from Sunday will stand us in good stead.”

The Storm are looking for new players and anyone interested in helping out with the running of the club.

Training is at Salt Ayre Sports Centre every Monday and Thursday evening from 7pm.

Email morecambebaystorm@yahoo.com.