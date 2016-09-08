Lancaster and Morecambe’s new American football team ready for first match

The district’s new American football team take to the field for the first time on Sunday.

The Morecambe Bay Storm take on the Walney Terriers at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club hoping for a winning start in their opening competitive match.

The friendly contest comes after six months of hard work from coach Don Fairhurst and his team in getting the new club established.

Training has been going well at Salt Ayre Sports Centre with the players now raring to go, club membership now standing at 45 with some experienced players and some rookies.

Coach Fairhurst, who has been involved with the sport locally for some 30 years, said: “We’ve come along well.

“We’ve raised a decent amount of money and are progressing all the time.

“We’ve gone from 20 or so people at the first meeting with no kit to being fully kitted with 30 or 40 going to be involved on Sunday.

“To go from zero to that in six months I think we’re really doing well.”

The Storm are aiming to enter an official national league structure in April 2017 but need to play three competitive games to be considered for a league, two at home and one on the road.

A game against Burnley Tornados at the Trimpell on September 25 will fulfil their home quota while an away game is still in the process of being arranged.

The Walney clash sees the return of American football to the area for non-university students for the first time in 25 years, with the Lancaster Bombers having been affiliated to Lancaster University.

The sport has become increasingly popular in recent years in the UK with the flagship NFL regularly hosting games in London.

The game this Sunday, September 11 is 2pm kick-off at the Out Moss Lane venue.

For more information on the club email morecambebaystorm@yahoo.com or visit www.morecambebaystorm.com.