Lancaster and Morecambe men only team to see action

The wintery weather hit the latest round of hockey fixtures hard at the weekend.

Only Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s Men’s 1s saw action, losing 6-3 to Harrogate 1s.

LMHC put in a spirited performance in defeat with Daniel Waterhouse, Alex Belshire and player of the match Alex Davidson on target in North Yorkshire.

The result leaves them 10th in the 12-team North Men’s League Division One.

Next up is a game at home to Neston South Wirral Men’s 1s, who are fourth in the table, one place behind Harrogate.

The rest of the club’s men’s and women’s teams saw their games fall victim to frozen pitches.

Lancaster Hockey Club also saw all their teams have a free weekend.

The first team, who had been due to host Formby Ladies 1s, are currently third in the North Hockey Women’s League Division Two North West.

They travel to University of Liverpool Women’s 1st this weekend.