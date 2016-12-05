Kirkby Lonsdale 26-18 Wilmslow

League leaders Kirkby Lonsdale made it a perfect dozen with a 26-18 win over Wilmslow on Saturday.

The Underley Park men now have 12 victories out of 12 in North One West this season after triumphing in this pulsating game.

The visitors had moved up to third with a good run of form and carried it on, taking an early 8-0 lead.

Kirkby were soon on the board though, Siya Alam’s try converted by Ryan Terry making it 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

It was 11-7 at the interval as Wilmslow kicked a second penalty but things turned in favour of the hosts after the break.

Shortly after the restart Stu Storey drove at the visitors defence and offloaded for Ryan Terry to touch down, the full back adding the conversion himself.

He soon had a second, this time not converted as Kirkby moved 19-11 in front.

The next score was a stunner, turning the ball over deep in their own half, Dave Barton and Storey carried the ball the length of the field before Tom Pickthall arrived running at pace to fly under the posts.

Terry’s conversion was a formality with Wilmslow then producing a fine move of their own to reduce the final arrears to 26-18.