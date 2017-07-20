Injury-hit Storm suffer heavy defeat in Leeds

Morecambe Bay Storm travelled to Leeds last Sunday to play the Bobcats in what became a one-sided match.

The West Yorkshire outfit posted 66 points to the Storm’s eight, the latter coming from a nine play 48 yard drive with Storm triggerman Chris Mayne connecting with wide receiver Mark Baldwin on a 12 yard post route that was converted by Dion Feather on a sweep left run.

Unfortunately for the Storm, quarterback Mayne suffered a separated shoulder towards the end of the drive leaving him unable to complete the game with stand-in passer Feather taking on the playmaking responsibilities.

This was a decisive point in the game and the Storm’s offense struggled to recover from the loss.

Scoring 20, 30, eight and eight points in each of the four quarters, a dominant Leeds ground attack were able move the ball against a depleted travelling squad of Storm players further reduced by several injuries to defensive players sustained in the early segments of the game.

Game most valuable player awards were awarded to Rick Schuttenbeld, Alan Browning, Adam Booboo Horrobin, and Mark Baldwin.

With the Storm scheduled to visit the Gateshead Senators in two weeks time, head coach Scud Fairhurst said: “We need to assess the injury situation, work to take as full a squad as we can and develop a game plan to shutdown the Senators’ ground game.

“We played them in our third game this season and we struggled to contain their offence and we had some issues moving the ball on them offensively.”

The Storm play games and practice at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club on Out Moss Lane, Morecambe.

Practices are Thursday evening 7pm to 9.30pm and Sunday afternoon, details can be found via morecambebaystorm.com.

The Storm are still recruiting new players, and they have just started a junior programme, anyone between 14 and 19 years of age can contact the Storm about getting involved.