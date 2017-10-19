Hockey: Lancaster up to second in table after Formby win

Lancaster Hockey Club 1s picked up a fine 2-0 win at Formby Ladies on Saturday.

The lunchtime push back got underway in unusually warm weather with the visitors making a strong start and looking to create chances from the off.

After 10 minutes they opened the scoring with Nicola Conway hammering home Lancaster’s first penalty corner of the afternoon with a powerful strike.

The city ladies continued to press and were controlling the midfield with Chloe Ranson strong in the tackle.

Heather Andrew and Cath Foy were also impressing at the back for Lancaster, winning every 50-50 ball and distributing it quickly to start the breaks upfield.

After the half-time interval the visitors continued to dominate possession with player of the match Nina Helme working the ball down the left.

The only blot on their day was Lancaster losing their discipline. Cards were shown and Formby had a two-player advantage with 10 minutes to go.

The home side didn’t make the most of their numerical advantage though and it was Lancaster who made sure of the victory with a second goal.

Ranson worked the ball high into Formby’s half to relieve some pressure and won a penalty corner from which Helme fired home with the last play of the game.

This victory sees Lancaster up to second in the North Women’s League Division Two North West.

In the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s League Lancaster 2s lost out 2-0 to Garstang Ladies 2s.

Both teams started brightly in what was an end-to-end opening.

There were some great defensive tackles from Lottie Horner, Beth Hay and Chloe Shatford while Faye Ledward controlled the midfield allowing Beth Andrews and Lily Armer to attack down the wings.

But once Garstang broke the deadlock they quickly added a second before the end of the first half.

Beth Fletcher and Chloe Hilton both had shots saved in the second half but Garstang also worked Lancaster goalkeeper Becca Halliwell with the home side unable to find a way back.

Lancaster 3s lost 2-0 at Fylde Ladies 4s in Division Two.

A goalless first half saw Katie Adamson-Benz’s shot come back off the post, Fylde pulling clear in the second half as Lancaster tired.

The fourth team went down 5-2 in their derby at Lancaster Nomads Ladies 2s in Division Three of the Lancashire Central Women’s League on Saturday with the Nomads top of the early table and Lancaster second.