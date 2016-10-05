Hockey: Lancaster ladies lose at Lytham as LMHC pick up derby win

Lancaster 1s went down to defeat in the North Women’s League Division Two North.

The city ladies lost 2-1 at Lytham 1s with the home side taking the lead through Heidi Williams despite a strong Lancaster start.

The visitors were soon back level, Julie Walker coolly converting a penalty corner on the rebound.

Lancaster failed to build on the goal though and Georgia Perkins put the Fylde coast outfit back in front before the interval.

It was a lead they held throughout the second period as Lancaster failed to find the elusive equaliser.

The seconds lost 5-0 at Longridge Ladies 2s in the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League as their search for a first point goes on.

Alex Bush picked up player of the match honours.

The thirds were awarded their game as Fulwood Ladies conceded, meaning a 5-0 victory goes down in the Division Two record books.

The fourths drew 2-2 at Lancaster Nomads 2s in their Division Three derby, Karen Foster scored twice with Rosie Eve Graham and Janet Woodhouse on target for the Nomads.

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s ladies first team picked up a big derby win on Saturday.

They were 2-0 winners over Lancaster Nomads in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division.

Captain and player of the match Christiane Rogerson was on target as was Phoebe Hargreaves as the ladies kept up their winning start to the season.

In Division Three LMHC’s Ladies 3s went down 4-0 to Longridge Ladies 3s as Erin Meehan took the player of the match honours.

The men’s first team drew 2-2 against Gateshead 1s as they picked up their first point of the season in Division One of the North Men’s League.

A converted penalty stroke and a last-minute equaliser from Nick Davey made sure of a share of the spoils as Alex Belshire was named man of the match.

It was a tough afternoon for the seconds however who went down 4-1 against Preston 4s in Division Five North North of the North West Men’s League.

Scott Hay was on target with Thomas Fearnley named man of the match.

The thirds came out on top in a seven-goal thriller, triumphing 4-3 over Blackpool 3s in Division Six North North.

Goals from Max Soole, Phil Preston and a brace from captain Andy Pilling ensured that LMHC continued their perfect start to the season.

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s Under 15s girls side continued their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw against Garstang and a 4-0 win over Pendle Forest on Sunday.

Lancaster’s Under 15s managed to defeat Garstang 6-4, Ella Bookless scoring four goals with Beth Davey and Emma Broadbent also on target.

The city girls also defeat Preston 2-1, with Broadbent and Gabby Batty the scorers.