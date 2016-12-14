Hockey: Lancaster ladies hit double figures in big win

Lancaster Hockey Club 1s were in a rampant mood as they secured their biggest win of the season with a 10-0 triumph over a struggling South Lakes side.

The hosts came flying out of the blocks in this North Hockey Women’s League Division Two North West clash with captain Ali Standeven’s fierce shot from the top of the D opening the scoring 10 minutes in on Saturday.

Lancaster kept the pressure on with Hayley Johns driving into the D where she threaded the ball through to Annie Park who calmly slotted the ball home.

The city ladies were dominant and won a series of penalty corners with one resulting in Standeven scoring the third with the help of a slight deflection.

The skipper had her hat-trick two minutes later, slotting home another corner on the rebound.

Despite being 4-0 to the good there was no letting up, Eve Park completing a slick passing move by firing into the bottom corner to make it five.

Another swift attack then saw Chloe Ranson find herself with space on the right and she picked out Julie Walker who made no mistake for number six.

The dominance continued after the break, Lancaster again forcing several penalty corners with Ranson finding Johns at the near post who hit home the seventh.

Another penalty corner brought about number eight, Katie Benter finding the net for her first of the season.

There was still more to come as with five minutes left on the clock Ranson saw her fantastic reverse shot cleared off the line but Standeven was there to smash home the rebound.

Another penalty corner resulted in the final goal with time almost up, Standeven completing the scoring.

After a fine display Lancaster host Formby in their final game before the Christmas break on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the seconds are into the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League Caley Trophy with a 4-1 win over Lytham St Annes Ladies 2s.

Lancaster were in control from the off with Jess Burrows and Eve Dodd both going close before Burrows broke the deadlock just before half-time after some nice build-up play.

The second goal came soon after from Beth Fletcher who converted a loose ball double the advantage before the break.

Lytham did pull a goal back but any Lancaster nerves were quickly put to bed as Jo Higgs hit back with the third.

Lauren Case finished the job with a clinical finish in the dying minutes of the game with the seconds now facing Fylde 3s in the last eight early in the new year.

There was also cup success for the thirds who beat Lancaster & Morecambe 3s 3-0 in the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League Lishman Cup.