Hockey: Lancaster ladies continue strong start to season

Lancaster Hockey Club’s first team made it two victories out of three in the North Women’s League Division Two North West on Saturday.

The city side were 2-1 winners over Clitheroe & Blackburn Northern Ladies 1s as they continued their winning ways.

After a goalless first period in which the defences were on top it was Clitheroe who took the lead after the interval.

A vicious cross-cum-shot took a wicked deflection off a Lancaster stick leaving goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale with no chance.

Lancaster hit back though and with a quarter of an hour to play they won a penalty corner which was duly fired into the net by Ali Standeven.

The game was the anyone’s for the taking and when the visitors were awarded a penalty flick Lancaster’s hearts were in their mouths but Clitheroe couldn’t find the target.

The near miss jolted the hosts into life and with five minutes to go player of the match Toni Fagan drove down the right-hand side and found Julie Walker in the D who smashed the ball home to seal victory.

Lancaster’s seconds were defeated 3-1 by Southport Ladies 1s in the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s League.

Alex Bushs’s equaliser meant the game was all square at the break but the visitors pulled clear after the interval.

The thirds drew 0-0 at Garstang Ladies 3s in Division Two while the fourths beat Garstang 4s 5-0 to sit top of Division Three.

Abi Olde broke the deadlock 25 minutes in with Gabby Batty extending the advantage shortly after.

Emma Broadbent then scored twice with Karen Foster adding a fifth to put the game out of Garstang’s reach in the second half.

Elsewhere, there was success for both Lancaster Nomads sides on Saturday.

The firsts beat Longridge 2s 1-0 in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division while in Division Three the seconds beat Longridge 3s 2-1.

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s men’s first team sit bottom of the early North Men’s League Division One table after a 4-3 defeat at Preston 1s.

The goals came from Daniel Waterhouse, Alex Davidson and Alex Belshire as Mark Hutchinson saved two penalty strokes.

The third team are flying high in Division Six North North after a 6-0 win over Keswick 3s.

Man of the match Ben Brookes scored a brace with other goals coming from Chris Holland, Mark Brickles, Sam Pearce and captain Andy Pilling as they moved top of the table.

The ladies first team remain undefeated in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division after a 1-1 draw with Lancaster University.

An equalizing goal from Annabelle Cartmell ensured LMHC picked up a share of the spoils.

The seconds went down 5-0 at home to top of the table Garstang 2s in Division One.

The third team are still without a point in Division Three after a 6-1 defeat to Southport 2s, captain Becky Barnes with the goal.