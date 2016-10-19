Hockey: Lancaster and Morecambe’s men struggle as ladies remain unbeaten

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s men’s first team saw their tough start to the new season continue with defeat on Saturday.

LMHC sit bottom of the early North Men’s League Division One table after losing 3-1 to Durham University’s seconds at the weekend.

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club Ladies 1s captain Christiane Rogerson in action against Preston.

Alex Davidson scored the opening goal of the game at the start of the second half before the opposition hit back for victory.

The seconds went down 4-2 to Rochdale 2s but the thirds are still top of the North West Men’s League Division Six North North after winning by the same scoreline against Ormskirk 2s.

They are five points clear after an excellent performance, a brace from Ben Brookes and goals for Peter Bardsley and captain Andy Pilling ensuring that they remained unbeaten.

The Ladies 1s are also yet to taste defeat in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division after their 7-0 triumph over Preston 2s.

Struggling Preston were put to the sword as Izzy Ritson netted a hat-trick, Emma Atkinson scored two and there was a goal apiece for captain Christiane Rogerson and Phoebe Hargreaves.

The much-changed seconds lost 3-0 to Pendle 3s in Division One, all the East Lancashire side’s goals coming from penalty corners.

There was also defeat for the thirds in Division Three, Lytham 3s winning 6-2.

Ruth Benn and Megan Wilson were on target as they continue their search for a first success of the season.

Lancaster Hockey Club’s 1s continued their strong start with a first away victory of the season at Longridge 1s.

They are second in the North Women’s League Division Two North West table after winning 2-1.

The hosts took the lead from a penalty corner and Lancaster looked to have hit back almost immediately with Becca Airey firing home in the D after good work from player of the match Anya Briggs down the right, only for the goal to be chalked off for an earlier infringement.

The turnaround came after the interval, Hannahlise Morris driving at the heart of Longridge’s defence and after a smart turn in the D she found the corner of the net bagging her first goal for the club.

Lancaster were soon in front with Ali Standeven making space on the right but her cross wasn’t dealt with by the defence and Airey pounced on the loose ball, smashing it home.

Toni Fagan then had a shot blocked by a foot on the line but the visitors couldn’t put away the resultant penalty flick.

It wasn’t plain sailing in the closing stages as goalkeeper Leighton Bleasdale was needed to make a string of fine saves to keep Lancaster in front.

Katie Benter also produced one excellent goalline clearance as Lancaster held on for a big three points.

Lancaster’s seconds went down 2-0 against Fylde Ladies 2s in the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s League, Beth Andrews picking up player of the match honours.

Katie Adamson-Benz was on target as Lancaster 3s lost 2-1 to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Ladies 3s in Division Two.

In Division Three Lancaster 4s came crashing back down to earth with a 6-0 reverse at Leyland & Chorley Ladies 3s.

Lancaster Hockey Club’s Under 18s moved into the next round of the England Hockey Cup after a penalty flicks win at Huddersfield Dragons on Sunday.

After a goalless first half the hosts took the lead only for Anya Briggs to equalise late on after Ellie Harris had won Lancaster a free hit.

The game went to penalties with Briggs, Toni Fagan and Eve Park all successfully converting while goalkeeper Megan Nolan stood firm, producing one fine save as the visitors went through 3-2.

Lancaster Nomads’ two sides both tasted defeat to Southport Ladies on Saturday.

In the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League Premier Division the first team lost 4-0 to their Southport counterparts.

While in Division Three the 2s, second in the table, went down 2-1 at the hands of Southport Ladies 2s with Kerrie McLaughlin on target.