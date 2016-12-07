Hockey: Clubs do battle in derby clashes

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s Ladies 1s took derby bragging rights with victory over Lancaster 2s on Saturday.

LMHC were 3-1 winners with Kate Hodgson, Julia Knowles and a fine lobbed finish from Donna Hurd making sure of the three points in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division clash.

The visitors had gone 1-0 up early on.

With some lovely one-two play, Lancaster drove forward into their attacking D with a fine strike allowing Beth Fletcher to reverse strike the ball into the net.

Lancaster and Morecambe had turned the game on its head by half-time however and made sure of victory with their third goal after the break.

A second derby between the clubs saw LMHC’s third team and Lancaster 4s draw 1-1 in Division Three, Jemma Benn making sure of a point for Lancaster and Morecambe.

Elsewhere for LMHC, the men’s first team lost 6-3 at home to Neston South Wirral 1s in the North Men’s League Division One.

Two goals from Nick Davey and one from Alex Belshire kept them in the game but two missed penalty flicks prevented a grandstand finish.

The seconds won 3-1 at Windermere Mens 2s to keep up their promotion push in the North West Men’s League Division Five North North.

The thirds were also victorious, beating Wigan 2s 2-1 to stay top of the Division Six North North, the goals coming from Ben Brookes and Chris Holland.

The ladies 2s lost 2-0 at home to Witton Warriors 1s.

Lancaster Hockey Club’s first team lost their third game of the season 4-1 at University of Liverpool Women’s 1s in the North Hockey Women’s League Division Two North West.

Going 3-0 down before half-time, Lancaster did pull a goal back after the break, Ali Standeven scoring after a neat one-two with Julie Walker.

They went in search of more goals but were still up against it as star players Heather Andrew and Angie Evans-Hill stood strong at the back and put their bodies on the line.

As Lancaster pressed the hosts scored a fourth to make sure of victory.