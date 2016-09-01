Heysham see off local rivals to lift the Clayton Trophy

Heysham Golf Club triumphed on home soil in the blue riband Clayton Trophy as they saw off the challenge of local rivals Morecambe and Lancaster.

The day dawned overcast and drizzly, but came out nice and sunny later in the day for some fierce competition.

The matchplay foursomes began at 9am and after some great golf Heysham took an early 10-shot lead with a total of 286 points.

Lancaster were in second with 296 with Morecambe a little further behind in third place with 318.

The best round of the morning was by Heysham pair Adrian Lockhart and Rob Smith with a one-under par score.

After lunch saw the start of the singles matches and again the large crowd of spectators were treated to some excellent golf.

Some fantastic performances were being produced, particularly from Morecambe’s Chris Carney with a 65, Lancaster’s Adam Stone with a 67 and Heysham’s Mark Walsh with a 70.

The hosts, however, continued in the same way they started and put in a fantastic team effort to maintain and increase their lead, to be eventually declared the winners.

Heysham finished with a total of 883, Lancaster finished second with 905 and Morecambe finished third with 946 after an action-packed day of golf.