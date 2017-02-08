Gullen settles into life with new team in Australia

Lancaster cyclist James Gullen has been enjoying life out in Australia with his new team.

The 27-year-old has swapped Pedal Heaven for JLT Condor this year and has spent the last six weeks Down Under.

Part racing and part warm weather training, the stint in Australia ended with the prestigious Herald Sun Tour.

Gullen came home 49th overall, his role largely to support his team mates during the race, dropping back to the team car, collecting food and chasing down attacks.

Preston’s Ian Bibby, a new team mate of Gullen’s, was 11th as he battled with Chris Froome amongst others, the three-time Tour de France winner finishing sixth as Damien Howson took victory.

The team’s focus now turns back home, with stage races in Britain beginning in March.